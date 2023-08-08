Today we celebrate the life of Judy McNulty Hall. Judy, Mom, Momma, Ganny, or friend was born on June 27, 1940, to Frank “Chap” and Jewel McNulty at Jefferson Davis Hospital in Houston, Texas. Working in the oil field brought many families to Anahuac and Monroe City. Mom graduated from Anahuac High School in 1958, and graduated from Baylor University with a Business degree in 1961, she later attended Lamar University earning a degree in Education.

After moving to Anahuac, she caught the eye of Dad during their Sophomore year of high school, but wouldn’t go on a date with him until he went to church with her. Yes, their first date was a Youth Revival! My Granny was not sure about that Baptist girl at first, but on September 2, 1961, Mom and Dad married and formed their family around their Faith in Jesus Christ. This coming September, they would have been married for 62 years. They were a couple for almost 70 years.

Early in their marriage, they lived in Austin, Texas in order for Dad to attend grad school. While in Austin Mom worked as the Secretary to the Vice Chancellors of The University of Texas System and as the lead Secretary for the Chemical Engineering Department. Returning to Anahuac allowed her to utilize her Business degree with Floyd Williams, Public Accountant, and Joe Sandlin, Attorney at Law. After receiving her teacher certification, Mom was hired by Hamshire Fannett ISD to teach business classes. While at Hamshire Fannett one of Mom’s favorite areas to sponsor were UIL events. She assisted one of her students in winning first place in UIL State Typing. She finished her 27-year teaching career with Barbers Hill ISD. Mother was also a member of Delta Kappa Gamma, a teacher organization.

Her love for the Lord was very evident in her life. The past few years she was unable to attend church in person, but she had four services lined up to watch each Sunday. Together Mom and Dad served as Sunday School leaders, youth leaders and later mom branched out on her own as the 7th and 8th grade Sunday School Department Chair. She served as the First Baptist Church Trustee and on various church committees. She was a member of the First Baptist Church Choir and later, the Church Band, where she was known as “Judy One Note” on the keyboard.

Mom was preceded in death by her parents Chap and Jewel McNulty, her in-laws Robert and Myrtis Hall, her brother Robert McNulty, and sister-in-law Grace Guillot. She is survived by her husband of 61 years and 335 days, Robert Loring “Bobby” Hall, son Greg and wife Debbie Hall, and daughter Julia Hall. Grandchildren Jacob, Jason and Jenna Hall. Brother-in-law Jimmy and wife Ronica Hall, brother-in-law Roland Guillot, plus an extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends and loved ones from 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at First Baptist Church Anahuac. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church Anahuac, with Pastor Shawn Buser and Trey Clark officiating.

Honoring mom as Pallbearers are: Jacob Hall, Jason Hall, Bill Turner, Rocky McNulty, Ron Edmonds, Lance Nauman, Tracy Lippe and Chuck Kelley.

We would like to thank our extended family, close family friends, church family and our community for your prayers of comfort during Mom’s hospital stay and passing. One thing Mom would want for each of you to take from her Celebration of Life is that she was and has always been ready to see Jesus, and she wants you to be ready, as well.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Anahuac, Building Fund, P.O. Box 456, Anahuac, Texas 77514.

