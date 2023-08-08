Couple facing animal cruelty charges after puppies allegedly found dead in kennel, exposed to summer heat

Two Colony Ridge residents are facing animal cruelty charges stemming from an investigation by the Liberty County Pct. 2 Constable’s Office. Authorities say Martha and Luis Huerta were responsible for the cruel deaths of four of five puppies in their care.

The puppies reportedly were locked inside a kennel at a residence in the Grand San Jacinto subdivision, one of the Colony Ridge communities south of Plum Grove. The animals’ plight was reported to law enforcement after This is Houston, a non-profit whose mission is to provide medical care and support for animals that are being neglected or mistreated, or denied care.

This is Houston reportedly received an anonymous email tip that stated there was an animal emergency in the Colony Ridge community regarding a kennel on the Huertas’ property.

Huerta, Martha Huerta, Luis

Inside the kennel, Kim Simpson, an animal rescuer for This is Houston, discovered five puppies. Four of the puppies were already dead and in a state of decomposition. The fifth puppy was struggling to live.

“It had to have been at least 2 or 3 days since the bodies were there, especially the way they were breaking down,” said animal rescuer Jenny Rodriguez.

After Simpson’s discovery of the puppies, law enforcement was contacted and Pct. 6 Deputy Constable Chris Weisinger answered the call.

“This is a couple, a man and a woman, they both claimed that the animals were covered, but they were moved for some work that had to be done outside, but it was never moved again,” Weisinger said of the kennel holding the puppies.

On Saturday, Aug. 5, an order was served to Martha and Luis Huerta at their home. After their arrests by the Pct. 6 Constable’s Office, the couple was booked in at the Liberty County Jail on charges of Cruelty to a Non-Livestock Animal, a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by Bonds for each were set at $4,000. They were released on bond on Sunday, Aug. 6.

