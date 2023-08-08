Liberty man killed in auto-pedestrian accident

A 29-year-old Liberty man, Larry Jackson, was struck and killed around 9 p.m. Monday night while walking along S. Liberty Oilfield Road south of US 90 in Liberty.

According to Lt. Elaine Taylor, a spokesperson for Liberty Police Department, Jackson and Eddie Winters, 41, also of Liberty, were walking southbound in the northbound lane of travel at the time of the accident.

“A woman traveling southbound in a pickup truck was attempting to go around a slow-moving vehicle pulling a boat. As she came around the boat and entered the northbound lane, she struck the two men,” Taylor said.

Winters suffered an injury to his hand, Taylor said, and refused medical treatment at the scene. Jackson died at the scene. Pct. 1 Justice of the Peace Stephen Hebert conducted an inquest and made the pronouncement of death at the crash site.

The female driver, who remained on the scene following the crash, told police she was driving home from work when the accident occurred.

“The driver said she didn’t see the two men. She was given a field sobriety test even though she showed no signs of impairment at all,” Taylor said. “No charges have been filed against her at this time.”

Liberty Fire Department also responded to the crash site. Allison Funeral Service in Liberty transported the victim’s body from the scene.

