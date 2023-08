The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 6, 2023:

Hall-Smith, Erin Danielle – Prohibited Substance/Item in Correctional Facility, Disorderly Conduct; bonds totaling in $25,000 set by judge

Hernandez Perez, Francisco Javier – Forgery of a Government/National Money/Security, Driving While Intoxicated; bonds totaling in $22,500 set by judge

