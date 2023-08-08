Rev. Jerrol L. Wallace was born in Nacogdoches, Texas, to Morris and Nora Wallace. Much to his dismay, he was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1943. He never enjoyed having to share his birthday with Santa.

He married the love of his life, Glenda Jean Burch, on December 27, 1963. After nearly 60 years of marriage, he passed away at his home, with the love of his life beside him, August 6, 2023, at the age of 79.

Wallace grew up in the Apostolic faith in the United Pentecostal Church International, developing a strong love for his Savior, Jesus, as a small boy. He attended Nacogdoches High School, graduating in 1962 and was named “Mr. Nacogdoches High.” He then attended Stephen F. Austin University until he decided that was not the call God had on his life.

He, Glenda, and their daughter Rilea, moved to Houston, Texas, where he attended Texas Bible College and he and Glenda served as the Ladies Deans. While at Texas Bible College, another daughter, Tamara, was added to the family. After graduating from Texas Bible College in 1970, he and his family moved to Winston Salem, N.C., where they started a Home Missions church. In 1975, they added a son, Derrick, to the family.

“While serving as the Youth President for the North Carolina District, he, and others present, experienced a true miracle watching a young lady’s leg grow right before their eyes. There was nothing that could compare to serving the Lord!” his family says.

God was blessing the Wallaces, and new souls were being added to the Kingdom of God, so it became time for a new church building. While working on the new building, the trusses of the roof fell. Being at the very top of the trusses, he fell with them. God was merciful and he survived to tell the tale. He suffered from many broken bones from the ankles to the spine, but he never let that stop him. The church, Heaven View Tabernacle, was established and is still thriving today!

In 1978, he and his family moved to Houston where he was Pastoral Assistant to his childhood pastor, Rev. O. R. Fauss. He also served as Pastor in Llano, Texas, and in 1981 moved to Moss Hill, Texas, to serve as one of only three pastors in 91 years of the church first being established. He was home! He loved and served Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church family along with his wife, Glenda, with all his heart for 32 years.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years and 9 months, Glenda Wallace; daughters, Rilea Wallace and Tamara Mahaney, and husband, Rev. Michael Mahaney; grandchildren, Lathan Treadway, Brea Treadway, Hunter Mahaney, and wife, Jessa, Kyler Mahaney, Mykal Blakeney and her husband, Zachery, and Madison Wallace; great grandchildren, Lathan Treadway, Jr., Gunnarr Treadway, Charlie Mahaney, Magnolia Mahaney, and Wallace Mahaney; brother, Wayne Wallace, and wife, Janice; and sister, Renee Young, and husband, Billy. He is preceded in death by his son, Derrick Wallace, and his wife, Jessica Wallace; granddaughter, Ashlyn Treadway; and parents, Morris and Nora Wallace.

Family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church. Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Moss Hill United Pentecostal Church. Interment to follow at Moss Hill Community Cemetery.

