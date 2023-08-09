Kenneth Lee Reeves, 59, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Dayton. He was born May 5, 1964, in Dayton.

Kenneth had lived in the Dayton area his entire life, was a member of South Dayton Baptist Church and enjoyed listening to country music.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Tadpole Reeves, Tommy Reeves, Clinney Reeves and James Ray Reeves; sisters, Cathy Brown and Debra Jaunell Reeves; grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Cecil Moore, Ellis Willard Reeves and Willie Mae Konecny.

Survivors include his parents, Jerrell and Martha Reeves; brothers, Charlie Reeves and his wife, Tina and Jason Reeves and his wife, Ashley; sisters, Linda Noe, Anita Brown and her husband, Jerry, Patricia Reeves and Cindy Kirby and her husband, Joey and a brother-in-law, Alvin Brown. He will also be missed by numerous nieces, nephews, family members and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Reeves Cemetery in Old River with Rev. Mike Meligan officiating. Pallbearers will be Jason Reeves, William Brown, Timothy Brown, Clinney Ray Reeves, Michael Burns, Curtis Brown, Jeffery Brown, Kevin Brown, Austin Nail and A. J. Nail.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas 77535, 936-258-5300, http://www.pacestancil.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

