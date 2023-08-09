Carolyn Marie Crowel

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Carolyn Marie Crowel was born October 27, 1958, in Conroe, Texas, to parents, Martin Luther Furguson and Audrey Marie Burrows Furguson. She passed away in Cleveland, Texas, on August 7, 2023, at the age of 64.

Carolyn loved to cook and paint, and was crazy about rocks. The most important thing to her was her family. Carolyn loved all her kids and grandkids and enjoyed spending time with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Audrey Furguson; sister, Mary Ann Duckworth; grandson, Trenton Crowel. Carolyn is survived by her children, Marty and Kasey Crowel, Cory Crowel, Chenoa Crowel, Tracy and Eric Gore, Skye and Phil Day; sister, Shirley Kay Tarver; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

Previous articleKenneth Lee Reeves
Next articleAccident south of Rye sends Silsbee man to hospital
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.