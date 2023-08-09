Carolyn Marie Crowel was born October 27, 1958, in Conroe, Texas, to parents, Martin Luther Furguson and Audrey Marie Burrows Furguson. She passed away in Cleveland, Texas, on August 7, 2023, at the age of 64.

Carolyn loved to cook and paint, and was crazy about rocks. The most important thing to her was her family. Carolyn loved all her kids and grandkids and enjoyed spending time with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Audrey Furguson; sister, Mary Ann Duckworth; grandson, Trenton Crowel. Carolyn is survived by her children, Marty and Kasey Crowel, Cory Crowel, Chenoa Crowel, Tracy and Eric Gore, Skye and Phil Day; sister, Shirley Kay Tarver; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

