Accident south of Rye sends Silsbee man to hospital

An accident around 8:02 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, on SH 146 at CR 2132, resulted in a 22-year-old Silsbee man being airlifted to a trauma center in Kingwood.

According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, a spokesperson for the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2014 Freightliner hauling a dump trailer was turning off of CR 2132 onto SH 146 and heading north. A northbound 1994 Jeep Cherokee, driven by Daemon Talton, 22, of Silsbee, struck the rear of the Freightliner.

The 49-year-old driver of the Freightliner, a man from New Caney, was not injured in the crash.

Willoughby said Talton was flown by air ambulance to Kingwood Hospital where he was in serious but stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

The accident is still being investigated by Troopers Levi Wilcox and William Koen. No charges have been filed at this time.

