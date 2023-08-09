International Leadership of Texas holds ribbon cutting for second charter school in Liberty County

There are now two charter schools in the Colony Ridge community south of Plum Grove in northwest Liberty County. On Wednesday, Aug. 9, International Leadership of Texas (IL Texas) hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly built campus, MSG Ramirez on CR 5714. This campus is the 22nd IL Texas charter school in Texas.

The ribbon cutting ceremony began with a presentation from the IL Texas Marine Corps JROTC. Cadet Captain Perry sang the national anthem. IL Texas has about 800 students in its JROTC Marine Corps program, making it the largest Marine Corps program in the country.

Followed by singing of the National Anthem, IL Texas founder Eddie Conger gave a motivating speech about leadership and the vision he sees for the students of IL Texas.

“Our kids get to have scholarships that I’ve never even possibly dreamed of. Our kids have internships at the White House. Our kids are doing things at different military academies. I never thought we could get there. We are far from perfect, but it has been an incredible journey,” said Conger.

Conger then explained his appreciation for Cleveland ISD Superintendent Stephen McCanless. Conger said he is very impressed with the way McCanless has a heart for children.

“Even though after retiring from the Marine Corps, even though I was a traditional public school teacher, assistant principal, principal, executive director, superintendent certified. With all of my friends in the ISD world, I became the enemy, except in Cleveland ISD. Stephen McCanless, he has a heart for kids. He allowed me to come to one of your Meet the Teacher events to see him, the staff and the kids that were coming in. That kind of focus is what we all need to do,” said Conger.

The new campus is named after the father of Brigadier General Joe Ramirez Jr. (BG Ramirez), Master Sergeant Ramirez. Ramirez Jr. began his touching speech after Conger invited him to speak before the audience.

“My father came from humble beginnings. He grew up on the east side of Houston, inner city. He grew up selling newspapers and shining shoes during the Great Depression and during World War 2. He graduated from Sam Houston High School in 1950. Three days later, he joined the Army,” said Ramirez Jr.

He then introduced members of the Ramirez family to the guests at the event. The family members who attended the event were Ramirez Sr.’s wife, Sylvia Ramirez, and his three daughters, Rosanna, Rochelle, and Angela. Numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren were also in attendance.

“In June 1950, North Korea invaded South Korea and the Korean conflict began. My father, who had just joined the Army, became a member of the first Calvary division. In August 1950, he showed up in South Korea. My father was shot five times and was taken as a prisoner of war by the Chinese for three years. Fifteen hundred men died first year in that prison camp. He retired in 1972 as a master sergeant,” said Ramirez Jr.

After both inspirational and unforgettable speeches, the school staff and the Ramirez family were asked to line up behind the ribbon for the ceremonial ribbon cutting. On the count of three, the ribbon was cut, and the school was ready for guests to tour.

IL Texas MSG Ramirez K-8 will begin school on Thursday, Aug. 17. IL Texas BG Ramirez began school on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Cadets with the IL Texas Marine Corps JROTC program

