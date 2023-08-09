LSC-Kingwood Summer Opera celebrates the classics

You don’t have to travel the world to have a world-class experience at the Opera, thanks to the Lone Star College-Kingwood Music Department. The Annual Summer Opera will present scenes from Mozart and Music Theater Classics on Aug. 11 and 12 in the APA Theater Main Stage on the Kingwood campus.

The LSC-Kingwood Music Department has presented the Summer Opera every summer since 1996. This year’s edition will feature scenes from two Mozart classics and scenes from a modern classic. The KSO presents fully staged and costumed scenes for the public, while also providing a training ground for the college’s music majors and community members.

“This year’s edition will feature our own students, university students who are home for the summer, and even two music faculty,” said Artistic Director Dr. Robert Hunt. “They are all working hard to make these magnificent scenes from The Marriage of Figaro, The Magic Flute, and A Little Night Music come alive.”

There are two shows, and many of the characters are double cast to give as many students as possible an opportunity to perform a role.

“This is always thrilling-to watch a student who has never been in an opera come alive in a character and fall in love with this complex and beautiful art form,” said music department chair Dr. Todd Miller. “It is one of my favorite performances of the year.”

The opera is led by LSC-Kingwood Music Faculty members Dr. Robert Hunt and Anne Heath-Welch. Dr. Hunt has experience with the Dallas Opera and the opera program at Sam Houston State University. Ms. Heath-Welch lived in the United Kingdom for 21 years and sang leading roles at many leading opera houses there, including English National Opera, Welsh National Opera, and the Royal Opera-Covent Garden. They bring a wealth of experience that they are sharing with the participants and attendees.

The Kingwood Summer Opera performances are Friday, August 11th at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, August 12th at 2:30 p.m. General Admission is $15, Admission for Seniors 55+ is $10, and Student Admission is $5.

For tickets or more information, visit lscktheatre.ticketleap.com.

