Historic Santa Fe Railroad Depot relocated in Cleveland

Cleveland, Texas, has always had a love affair with trains. Ever since the community was formed in 1878, the two rail lines that run through it have been instrumental in its growth and development.

At one time, the City’s two railroad depots served as hubs for passenger travel, cargo transportation and military shipments during World War II.

The Southern Pacific Railroad line, traveling north and south, operated a depot that was located near the Texan Theatre, at the intersection of San Jacinto and Houston streets. That old depot was torn down many years ago. At one time, four passenger trains a day passed through Cleveland, many also carrying bags of mail and parcels for local residents.

The Cuellar family, Faulkner House Moving personnel and others pose for a group photo after the first section of the Santa Fe Railroad Depot arrived at its new location at the intersection of S. College Ave. and E. Houston St. in Cleveland.

Santa Fe Railroad Depot Photograph of the Santa Fe Railroad Depot in Cleveland, Texas. 1979 (Photo courtesy of the Portal to Texas History) A Cleveland soldier’s body is carried from the Santa Fe Railroad Depot after he was killed during World War II. (Photo by Moon Young) The Southern Pacific Depot in Cleveland was located near the intersection of Travis and San Jacinto streets. It was torn down many years ago.

The Santa Fe railroad depot, located on Manthey Street, will soon be relocated to a property on Washington Ave. The back side of the Santa Fe railroad depot In this 1982 photo taken by Moon Young, the Santa Fe Railroad Depot is seen at its original location where the Santa Fe and Southern Pacific Railway intersected. The Santa Fe line ran east to west and the Southern Pacific Line ran north to south. This site was known by locals as “the junction.”

The Santa Fe Railroad, an east-to-west rail line that was acquired by Burlington North in 1995, intersects with the Union Pacific line at the aptly named Junction Ave. on the north end of Cleveland.

In 1905, Santa Fe Railroad built a railroad depot known as “Tower 202” at Junction Ave. It stood at that location for many years before it was relocated to N. Manthey Street next to the present-day location of City Glass.

The late Cleveland photographer Moon Young captured an image of a flag-draped casket of a Cleveland soldier being carried from the depot after he was killed in France during World War II.

In a Jan. 6, 1981, article from the Cleveland Advocate, a now-defunct newspaper that served the Cleveland area for a century, plans to close the railroad depot were shared with readers.

The historic Santa Fe Railroad Depot enters Houston Street for the shirt journey to its new home on the corner of S. College Ave. and E. Hanson St. Power lines had to be moved slightly out of the way as the Santa Fe Railroad Depot traveled through Cleveland on Thursday, Aug. 10. Faulkner House Moving employees watch for powerlines and signal lights as the historic Santa Fe Railroad Depot passed through the intersection of Fenner St. and Houston St. It was a tight squeeze for the Santa Fe Railroad depot at the Fenner and Houston street intersection. A driver for Faulkner House Moving carefully drives through the intersection of Fenner St. and Houston St. on Thursday, Aug. 10. Still in one piece, minus its roof and warehouse section, the historic Santa Fe Railroad Depot arrives at its new location on the corner of E. Hanson and S. College Ave. in Cleveland. The train depot is moved onto its new location at the corner of E. Hanson St. and S. College Ave. in Cleveland. The second section of the depot will be moved to the same location next week. Juan Cuellar said he was nervous as he watched his $100,000-plus investment moving down Houston Street in Cleveland. Moving the depot from its previous location on N. Manthey St. to the corner of S. College Ave. and E. Hanson St. was most of the cost. Juan Cuellar and his wife (center) are flanked by friends next to the Santa Fe Railroad Depot, which the Cuellars bought as an investment. They relocated it to the corner of College Ave. and E. Hanson St. Pictured with them are Pct. 5 Constable David Hunter, Robert Wolfe, Cleveland EDC Director Robert Reynolds and Christian West. Juan Cuellar, the new owner of the historic Santa Fe Railroad depot, and Rusty Faulkner with Faulkner House Moving celebrate the successful relocation of the building to the corner of S. College Ave. and E. Hanson St., in Cleveland, on Thursday, Aug. 10.

“The Texas Railroad Commission announced Dec. 30 (1980), the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad has applied to the Commission for permission to close agency stations serving some 18 cities across the state. Included in the request by Santa Fe is the Cleveland station.” The article goes on to say that the depot would remain open as a regional rail yard and there were no plans at that time to dismantle the turn-of-the-19th-century depot.

Local barber and former Cleveland ISD trustee Burnest Mitchell, now 89, moved to Cleveland in 1954. By then, he says that the railroads had mostly stopped operating passenger trains as automotive transportation had become a more popular way of traveling.

In the years that followed, the Santa Fe Railroad Depot exchanged hands and was used for private businesses. Mostly recently, one end of the building – a section known as the ticket office – was used by Tommy Harris for his “Tommy’s Frame Shop.” On the other end – the warehouse – the late sculptor Bill McGlaun operated a studio for many years.

When these businesses closed, the building sat idle for many years. When City Glass acquired the property a few years ago, the City of Cleveland purchased the railroad depot with plans to move it to a new location and restore it to its former glory. However, the project became cost-prohibitive, so in February 2023, the long-shuttered railroad depot was sold to Tomi-ko Bowers and son, Jacob Bowers, of Cleveland.

On the day it was slated to be moved, the railroad depot suddenly changed hands again, and the move was postponed. Cleveland native Juan Cuellar and his family purchased the rail depot from the Bowers, which Cuellar said was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. Cuellar said he plans to restore the depot and create a steakhouse where people can come enjoy both the history of the depot and a fine meal.

On Thursday, Aug. 10, as the ticket section of the historical depot was moved from Manthey St. several blocks away to its new location on the corner of S. College Ave. and E. Houston St., Cuellar anxiously walked alongside the building. For the Cuellars, the depot purchase, moving expenses, cutting off and reinstalling its roof section, and purchasing the property where it is being moved has already come at a considerable expense. He now plans to invest much more of his financial resources into the building.

The move on Thursday by Faulkner House Moving of Cleveland was for just the ticket booth section. Next week, there are plans to move the warehouse section to the same corner lot on S. College and E. Houston. Once those plans are firmed up and the proper permits have been acquired to move the building, Bluebonnet News will share this information with readers.

Note: Mary Merrell Cohn, head librarian for Austin Memorial Library in Cleveland, assisted with research for this article.

