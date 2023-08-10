Liberty County man missing, law enforcement seeking public’s help

By
Bluebonnet News
-
Ryan Melancon

Investigators with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office are seeking the public’s help in searching for a missing person.

Ryan Melancon is a 54-year-old white male with blonde hair and brown eyes, 5-foot 10-inches tall and weighing approximately 165 pounds.

Melancon was last seen in the Hull-Daisetta area on the evening of Monday, Aug. 7. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and brown shoes. He has some scars on his forearms from welding.

If you have any information regarding Ryan’s whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500, option 1.

Ryan Melancon
