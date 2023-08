The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 8, 2023:

King, James Christopher – Affidavit of Surety – Criminal Mischief, Affidavit of Surety – Deadly Weapon in a Penal Institution; Hold Without Bond

Addison, Scotty Ray – Property Theft; bonds totaling $40,000 set by judge

Huiet, Paul Merced – Property Theft; $20,000 bond set by judge

