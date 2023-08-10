Southside Elementary student succumbs to injuries suffered in car crash

A 7-year-old Southside Elementary student in Cleveland has died from injuries he suffered in a car crash on his way to school Tuesday, Aug. 8.

According to Southside Elementary Principal Kelly Blankenship, Juan Pablo Arizo-Rozo and his brother were riding to school with their mother, Andrea Rozo, a Cleveland ISD educator for almost two decades, when the accident occurred on US 59 at FM 242 in East Montgomery County.

Blankenship said the driver of a truck traveling in front of Rozo’s vehicle lost control and entered the lane in which Rozo and her children were traveling. All three of them were injured, but Juan Pablo received the most traumatic injuries as the only family member on the passenger side of the vehicle.

Blankenship and other District employees, along with members of the community, held a prayer vigil for Arizo-Rozo Wednesday night after news was shared that his brain scans could not detect any activity. More testing on Thursday confirmed their worst suspicions.

Blankenship described Juan Pablo as polite, sweet and debonair child who liked wearing bow ties to schools on any special occasion. Blankenship said Juan Pablo was one of two children of Ferley Arizo and Andrea Rozo.

“He was just a precious little boy, and he will be missed,” she said.

District counselors will be at Southside Elementary School on Friday to provide emotional support and counseling to both staff members and students. Funeral arrangements for Juan Pablo Arizo-Rozo are not available at this time.

