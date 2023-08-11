Body of missing Liberty County man found

Authorities have discovered the body of a missing Liberty County man – Ryan Melancon, 54, of Hull.

His body was found around 3:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, in a wooded area about 300 to 500 feet from where his vehicle was discovered on FM 834, according to Capt. David Meyers, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office.

Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Jimmy Belt conducted an inquest at the scene and ordered an autopsy.

Meyers said it does not appear that foul play was involved. A cause of death will be determined by the coroner.

Meyers said Melancon’s family has been notified of the discovery of his remains.

