The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 9, 2023:

Adams, Daniel Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $5,000 bond set by judge

Dana, Cassandra Sue – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; $50,000 bond set by judge

Del Rossi, Myriah – Hold for Wyoming State; Hold Without Bond

Hubert, Lawrence Iseral – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Maldonado-Becerra, Marcos Able – Revocation of Community Supervision

Malone, Robert Wayne – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender; Hold Without Bond

Quiller, Laderrick – Unlicensed Carrying Weapon; $10,000 bond set by judge

Adams, Daniel Paul Dana, Cassandra Sue Del Rossi, Myriah Hubert, Lawrence Iseral Maldonado-Becerra, Marcos Able Malone, Robert Wayne Quiller, Laderrick

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

