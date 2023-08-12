The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 9, 2023:

  • Adams, Daniel Paul – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $5,000 bond set by judge
  • Dana, Cassandra Sue – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; $50,000 bond set by judge
  • Del Rossi, Myriah – Hold for Wyoming State; Hold Without Bond
  • Hubert, Lawrence Iseral – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
  • Maldonado-Becerra, Marcos Able – Revocation of Community Supervision
  • Malone, Robert Wayne – Failure to Register as a Sex Offender; Hold Without Bond
  • Quiller, Laderrick – Unlicensed Carrying Weapon; $10,000 bond set by judge
