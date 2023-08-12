The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 10, 2023:

Brown, Tiffany Delores – Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, Parole Violation; bonds totaling $10,500 set by judge

Cook, David Kent – Burglary of a Building; $10,000 bond set by judge

Gehring, Christina E – Property Theft; no bond information available

Jiminez Diaz, Kevin Alfredo – Delivery of a Controlled Substance to Minor, Possession of a Controlled Substance; bonds totaling in $20,000 set by judge

Madrid, Jose Guadalupe – Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury; $20,000 bond set by judge

Revuelta, Manuel – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of a Firearm; bonds totaling in $20,000 set by judge

Wright, James Leonard – Possession of Marijuana; no bond information available

