The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 10, 2023:

  • Brown, Tiffany Delores – Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, Parole Violation; bonds totaling $10,500 set by judge
  • Cook, David Kent – Burglary of a Building; $10,000 bond set by judge
  • Gehring, Christina E – Property Theft; no bond information available
  • Jiminez Diaz, Kevin Alfredo – Delivery of a Controlled Substance to Minor, Possession of a Controlled Substance; bonds totaling in $20,000 set by judge
  • Madrid, Jose Guadalupe – Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury; $20,000 bond set by judge
  • Revuelta, Manuel – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of a Firearm; bonds totaling in $20,000 set by judge
  • Wright, James Leonard – Possession of Marijuana; no bond information available
Brown, Tiffany Delores
Cook, David Kent
Gehring, Christina E
Jiminez Diaz, Kevin Alfredo
Madrid, Jose Guadalupe
Revuelta, Mauel
Wright, James Leonard

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.