The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 10, 2023:
- Brown, Tiffany Delores – Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, Parole Violation; bonds totaling $10,500 set by judge
- Cook, David Kent – Burglary of a Building; $10,000 bond set by judge
- Gehring, Christina E – Property Theft; no bond information available
- Jiminez Diaz, Kevin Alfredo – Delivery of a Controlled Substance to Minor, Possession of a Controlled Substance; bonds totaling in $20,000 set by judge
- Madrid, Jose Guadalupe – Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Bodily Injury; $20,000 bond set by judge
- Revuelta, Manuel – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Theft of a Firearm; bonds totaling in $20,000 set by judge
- Wright, James Leonard – Possession of Marijuana; no bond information available