Marilyn Sue Couts Bridges, 67, a resident of Dayton, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, in Kenefick, Texas.

Born on January 14, 1956, in Groom, Texas, she was the cherished daughter of the late William Edward Couts and Caroline Odell Baggerman Couts.

Marilyn’s life journey led her to Dayton, where she resided for the past 40 years, creating lasting memories and touching the lives of those around her. She had previously called Pampa, Texas, her home.

Growing up on a farm instilled in her a remarkable strength and work ethic. She could knead her own bread and churn butter with a practiced hand, while simultaneously tending to her garden and caring for cows and pigs. Marilyn also found joy in baking, indulging in western movies, mastering the art of crocheting, and conquering puzzles.

A staunch Republican, her convictions were an integral part of her identity.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her beloved husband, William Elee “Bill” Bridges, Sr., her son Sunshine Ernest Bridges, her grandson Randy Platson, her sisters Linda Couts and Charlotte Couts, and her brother Carl Couts.

She is survived by her adoring children: William E. Bridges, Jr., Selena Cryer and her husband Wayne, Shauna Bridges and fiancé Robert McKinney, and Casey Bridges Smith and husband Joshua Smith, Sr. Her legacy continues through her brothers: John Couts, Joe Couts and his wife Cheryl, Clint Couts and his wife Gaylynn, Bill Couts and his wife Janice, Charlie Couts and his wife Candy, as well as her sister Janice Pool and her husband Keith.

Marilyn’s memory lives on through her grandchildren: Amy Bridges, Kali Bridges, Seth Cryer, Eli McKinney, Waylon McKinney, Joshua Smith, Jr., Ryan Smith, Trevor Smith, Summer Bridges, Scotty Sandafor, Heather League, and Bailey McKinney. She is also celebrated by her great-grandchildren, Emma Richardson and Lilah Dumont. Her influence extends to numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and dear friends who will forever treasure her presence.

Friends and loved ones are invited to pay their respects at the visitation, scheduled from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. A heartfelt service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023, at the same funeral home. Marilyn will find her final resting place at the Bridges Family Cemetery in Kenefick.

In honor of her memory, Marilyn will be carried to her resting place by pallbearers: Josh Smith, Seth Cryer, Robert McKinney, Eli McKinney, Cody Gray, and William Bridges, Jr. Honorary pallbearers include Joe Couts, Joshua Smith, Jr., John Couts, Ryan Smith, Malcom Lawson, Ladd Brock, Wayne Cryer, Thomas Gray, Waylon McKinney, and Trevor Smith.

