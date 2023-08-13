Leda Marie Laurenti Derossett was born August 8, 1931, in Trieste, Italy, to parents, Carlo Laurenti and Pia Passalacqua Laurenti. She passed away on August 9, 2023, in Conroe, Texas at the age of 92.

Leda met Edward in Trieste, Italy, while he was serving in the Army. They were married on October 22, 1949. She went to America with her husband on a troop ship in 1951. At that time, she did not speak English, but adapted well to her new home.

Leda loved the water and swimming, taking long walks and dancing, she was also an avid reader, but family was the most important part of her life. She loved her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren beyond measure. Leda celebrated her 92nd birthday just one day prior to her passing. She was loved by all at the Bristol Park Memory Care in Conroe, Texas.

Leda was preceded in death by her parents, Carlo and Pia Laurenti; beloved husband, Edward Lee Derossett; brother, Enrico Laurenti. She is survived by her sons, Garry Derossett and wife Janice, and Kevin Derossett and wife Cindy; daughters, Joyce Derossett, and Debbie Horne and husband Ted; grandchildren, Allen, Matt, Randy, Lane, Laurenti, Jason, Aaron, Nikki, Brandon, Mark, Andrea, and Angelina; 32 great-grandchildren and 13 great great-grandchildren; along with her nieces.

Visitation will be in the Pace-Stancil Chapel on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 1pm-2pm. Leda’s funeral service will begin at 2pm with Pastor David Whittington officiating. Burial will follow in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Garden Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Jon Derossett, Randy Derossett, Timothy Derossett, Lane Derossett, Brandon Derossett, and Kevin Grau.

