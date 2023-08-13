Charlene Ruth Leger, 66, of Sour Lake, Texas went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, August 6, 2023, at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.

Charlene was born on February 6, 1957, to the late Ferman Charles Toups Jr. and Arline Ruth Mills Toups in Port Arthur, Texas. Charlene was a retired store manager for Ernie’s Hardware in Sour Lake, Texas, and served her community for many years at KP and J&R’s Meat Market.

If you ever met her, you loved her. Charlene was the rock of her family and had a faith in the Lord that never waivered. She loved and protected her family fiercely. Her pride, joy and greatest achievements, were her children and grandchildren. She was the very best daughter, sister, wife, mom, and Maw Maw. Charlene has left a lasting legacy of unconditional love and wisdom and will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Charlene is preceded in death by her parents, Arline Ruth Mills Toups and Ferman Charles Toups Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 48 years, Ricky Leger of Kountze, Texas; daughter, Charla Griffin and husband Brant of Sour Lake, Texas; son, Jacob Leger of Sour Lake, Texas; sisters, Aline Shoemaker and husband Jon of Sour Lake, Texas, Molly Toups of Sour Lake, Texas, Mitzi Toups of Sour Lake, Texas; brother, Charles “Brother” Toups III of West Monroe, LA; grandchildren, Adam Gilliland, Zakk Adams, Beaux Adams, Lela Leger, Layton Leger, Taylor Griffin, Kadin Griffin; many loving family members, and a host of friends.

A Service of Remembrance will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023, 1:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Pastor Neal Payne officiating. Interment to follow at Pine Ridge cemetery in Sour Lake, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday, August 12, 2023, from 10:00 am until service time at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Charlene as pallbearers are Adam Gilliland, Zakk Adams, Beaux Adams, Dustin Barnes, Jason Schackelford, and Kaleb Griffin. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Charlene Ruth Leger please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

