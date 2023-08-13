David Karl Haught, 63, of Daisetta, Texas, went to be with his Heavenly Father on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Liberty Dayton Regional Medical Center in Liberty, Texas, surrounded by his loving wife.

David was born on July 16, 1960, to Susan Haught and the late Carl Fredrick Haught in Painesville, Ohio. David enjoyed fishing and being at home watching western movies, and shows. He will be missed by all who loved him.

David is preceded in death by his father; sister, Debra Haught; and step-son, Tim Alen.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 13 years, Natalie Haught of Daisetta, Texas; mother, Susan Haught of Calvert, Texas; brother, Robert Haught of Las Vegas, Nevada; sister, Karen Hampton and husband KC of Calvert, Texas; step-son, Brandon Snell and wife Scarlett of Magnolia, Texas; grandchildren, Kaden Snell, Grady Snell, Carter Allen, Carson Allen; many loving relatives and a host of friends.

Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of David Karl Haught please visit our Sympathy Store.

