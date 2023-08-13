Rev. Harold Arthur Davis, 88, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather peacefully passed from this life at his home in Devers, Texas on Friday, August 11, 2023. Harold was born to Sam Houston Davis and Lousie Bell Davis on January 18, 1935 in Daisetta, Texas. He graduated from Hull-Daisetta High School, and attended Lamar University, and The International Bible College in San Antonio, Texas.

Harold married his childhood sweetheart, Carole Wygenia Tuttle on April 2, 1955. Harold was ordained as a minister by the United Pentecostal Church International in 1957. He was bi-vocational for much of his life, serving as Pastor of the Hardin United Pentecostal Church, now known as The Family Church, for 50 years while also working as a carpenter. In 1957 he and his father-in-law, Luther Tuttle, formed Tuttle and Davis Builders Supply. Harold built many custom homes in the area before closing the business in 1985 in order to devote himself to pastoring. He was an active member of the Texas District UPCI, serving for many years both as the secretary for the local section as well as being involved with home missions.

Leaving behind to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 68 years and 4 months, Carole Davis; a son, Timothy Davis and wife Rena; daughters, Linda Smith and husband Dan, Laura Ainsworth and husband Steven; grandchildren, Caleb Ainsworth and wife Alaine, Zachary Davis and wife Aszurdee, Hannah Simoneaux and husband Timothy, Macy Pickett and husband Colt, Larena Banda, Alex Banda and wife Jessica; 17 great-grandchildren; sisters, Margaret Rawlinson and husband Raymond, and Connie Davis.

Harold is preceded in death by by his nephew, Raymond Rawlinson Jr.; brother, William Davis, and parents, Sam and Lousie Davis.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the care provided by Kristy Dugat and Helen Brooks with Harbor Hospice during the last weeks of Harold’s life.

Family will receive friends from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at The Family Church, 9456 Hwy 146 N Liberty, Texas 77575. A Service of Remembrance will be held Tuesday, August 15, 2023, 11:00 am at The Family Church with Pastor Jaime Blume officiating. Interment to follow at Fairlawn cemetery in Liberty, Texas.

Honoring Harold as pallbearers are Caleb Ainsworth, Zachary Davis, Colt Pickett, Timothy Simoneaux, Dan Cornwell, and Justin Daigle. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Rev. Harold Arthur Davis please visit our Sympathy Store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

