John Boyd “JB” Skinner, 45, of Dayton, Texas, went to be with Heavenly Father on Sunday, July 30, 2023. JB was born on December 3, 1977, to Ginger Skinner and the late John William Skinner in Houston, Texas.

JB is preceded in death by his wife, Roxanne Skinner; and father, John William Skinner.

Those left to cherish his memory are his loving mother, Ginger Skinner of Dayton, Texas; sons, Jaxon Ray of Paul’s Valley, OK, and Caden Skinner of Crosby, Texas; daughters, Shelby Skinner of Houston, Texas, Chloey Ray of Crosby, Texas; sister, Connie Ann Skinner and husband John Burns of Dayton, Texas; best friend Paul Holleman of Crosby, Texas; many loving family members and a host of friends.

A Memorial Service of Remembrance will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023, 11:00 am at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel with Reverend Hector Marchado officiating. Cremation under the direction of Faith & Family. To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of John “JB” Skinner please visit our Sympathy Store.

