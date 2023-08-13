Gentrey Alexander Hebert

Today we celebrate the Life of Gentrey Alexander Hebert! Gentrey was born on July 1, 1991, to Norman Hebert and the late Lorieal Gibbs in Liberty, Texas. 

He was educated in the Liberty Independent School District, and graduated from Liberty High School in May of 2009. Gentrey enlisted in the United States Army, and later went on to work for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDC). On November 22, 2013, he was blessed with the birth of his only son Gentrey Alexander Hebert, Jr.                 

Gentrey is preceded in death by: his mother, Lorieal Gibbs; great-grandmothers, Barbara Davis and Ceolia White; grandparents, Gabe and Ernestine Hebert, and Ricky Davis. He leaves to cherish his memory:  his son, Gentrey Hebert, Jr.; father, Norman Hebert; stepmother, Carol Trahan Hebert; grandmother, Margaret Brown; brothers, Jeffery Gibbs and Deandre Grays; sister, Kiara Hebert; one neice, two nephews, and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family and friends. 

