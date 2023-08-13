Stanley Michael Raczkowski, 89, of Dayton, Texas, passed away unexpectedly at his home. He was born on September 30, 1933, in Sutersville, Pennsylvania, to the late Stanley Frank and Mary Ganio Raczkowski.

He was a faithful member of St. Anne’s Catholic Church Eastgate, where he had recently joined the choir.

Stan graduated from McKeesport High School in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, class of 1951. He had a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering and worked for United States Steel as a draftsman and an engineer before his retirement. Stan proudly served his county in the United States Air Force.

Stan pursued many interests, some of which included his love for playing golf, doing yard work, reading, and watching old movies. As a member of the senior center at I.T. May ballpark, he was very social, never meeting a stranger. Stan was very ornery, when he set his mind to do something he didn’t give up until he accomplished the task at hand. He found that his greatest joy came from spending quality time with his family. Stan was extremely proud of each one of them. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife Sharon of sixty-eight years; and his sister Elaine Saccani. He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his children S. Michael Raczkowski and wife Rhonda and Cynthia Lea Pate and husband Sammie; his grandchildren Danielle Runk, Ashley Hummel, and Michael John Raczkowski; his seven great-grandchildren; his two tuxedo cats Socks and Tony, whom he adored greatly; his grand-dog Bailey; his numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at 11am, in the sanctuary of St. Anne’s Catholic Church Eastgate, 804 S Cleveland Street, Dayton, Texas 77535.Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

