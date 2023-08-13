Juana Beatriz Rangel Nino of Cleveland, Texas, passed away on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the age of 29. She was born on Friday, June 24, 1994, the daughter of Teodoro Rangel and Marcelina Nino Rangel. Her loving parents, two sons Daniel Mendoza and Maurico Mendoza, two brothers Gabriel Rangel and Luis Rangel, remain to treasure her memory; along with many other loving family members and treasured friends.

A Rosary will be held on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 10:30 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 11:00 am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cleveland, TX. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Cemetery. All services are being handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Juana Beatriz Rangel Nino, please visit our floral store.

Juana Beatriz Rangel Nino de Cleveland, Texas, falleció el sábado 29 de julio de 2023 a la edad de 29 años. Nació el viernes 24 de junio de 1994, hija de Teodoro Rangel y Marcelina Nino Rangel. Quedan para atesorar su memoria sus amorosos padres, dos hijos Daniel Mendoza y Maurico Mendoza, dos hermanos Gabriel Rangel y Luis Rangel; junto con muchos otros familiares amorosos y amigos atesorados.

Un Rosario se llevará a cabo el viernes 11 de agosto de 2023 a las 10:30 am en la Iglesia Católica de Santa María. La misa seguirá a las 11:00 am en la Iglesia Católica de Santa María en Cleveland, TX. El entierro seguirá en el cementerio Cleveland Memorial.Todos los servicios están siendo manejados bajo el cuidado de confianza de Neal Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Juana Beatriz Rangel Nino, please visit our floral store.

