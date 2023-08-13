26 kilos of suspected cocaine seized in traffic stop in Moss Hill

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is being tight-lipped about an investigation that led to the discovery of 26 kilos of suspected cocaine and a Glock handgun during a traffic stop Friday night.

A Ford Raptor driven by a Hispanic male was stopped for traffic violations by the Criminal Interdiction Unit for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office at the intersection of SH 146 and SH 105 in Moss Hill.

During the traffic stop, deputies believed that the suspect was involved in criminal activity and a consensual search was conducted of the vehicle.

The drugs were found inside of a spare tire mounted under the vehicle during the search.

Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no other information was provided.

According to LCSO, the approximate value of these drugs is $650,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

