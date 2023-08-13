Man charged in shooting of woman in Splendora

A 22-year-old Troup, Texas, man – Nicholas Starkey – is facing charges of Evading Arrest or Detention, Assault and Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon stemming from a shooting incident that took place around 12:02 p.m. Sunday at a property on the 14000 block of Lucas Lane in Splendora.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office assisted Splendora Police Department in responding to the call for help. When Splendora police officers arrived, they found a 37-year-old female with a single gunshot wound and immediately began life-saving measures, according to a statement from MCSO. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she is reportedly in stable condition.

After the shooting, Starkey allegedly fled the scene on foot. MCSO deputies were called to assist and a perimeter was established.

An MCSO K-9 unit located the suspect and he was transported to the Montgomery County Jail.

“The victim and suspect were acquaintances, and this shooting appears to have stemmed from an argument amongst the individuals involved,” the statement continues.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Violent Crimes detectives. along with Crime Scene Investigators, responded and are investigating this case.

“This was an isolated incident between the involved parties and there is no threat to the public,” the statement continues. “Thank you to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office and the Splendora Police Department for the partnership and teamwork today.”

