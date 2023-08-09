The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 7, 2023:

Bass, Bria Janese Briaun – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Tamper/Fabricate Physical Evidence with Intent to Impair; bonds totaling $56,500 set by judge

Burrows, Trenton Leo, Jr. – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon; $30,000 bond set by judge

Cavazos, Joshua Israel – Possession of Child Pornography; $50,000 bond set by judge

Giddens, Tewaska Tenelya – No Drivers License, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Evading Arrest Detention; $5,000 bond set by judge

Hamilton, Gregory Lee – Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Possession of a Controlled Substance; bonds totaling in $25,000 set by judge

Perez, Pedro, Jr – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm by a Felon; bonds totaling in $70,000 set by judge

Riegert, Nathan Alexander – Parole Violation; no bond information available

Rodriguez, Juan Jose – Evading Arrest Detention with Vehicle; $20,000 bond set by judge

Thorton, Chance D – Assault Causing Bodily Injury; PR bond

Worthy, Joseph Ronald – Assault Causing Bodily Injury; $5,000 bond set by judge PR bond

Worthy, Joseph – Assault Causing Bodily Injury; $5,000 bond set by judge and PR bond

Smart, Andrew Mervin – Terroristic Threat Causing Imminent Fear of Serious Bodily Injury; no bond information available (no mugshot)

