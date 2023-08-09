Liberty library’s summer reading program reached 300-plus children

The Liberty Municipal Library recently completed our exciting 2023 Summer Reading Program. This summer, the Library had more than 300 children and teens that joined us for six weeks of fun.

The program began with a rip-roaring visit from the Houston Astros mascot, Orbit. Over the next six weeks, participants enjoyed free snow cones with Liberty Fire Department heroes, a Talewise science experiment program, an always popular craft day, an outstanding Puppet Pizzazz show, mystifying magician John O’Bryant, and a program with a Big Time Bubbles blow out!

According to Librarian Dana Abshier, “We had a huge response from our community this year. As Liberty continues to grow, we are so excited to welcome so many new readers!”

A young boy got to live out many little children’s dreams by holding a fire hose. He was assisted by Liberty firefighters.

The library staff would like to take this opportunity to thank participants, entertainers, amazing Friends of the Liberty Municipal Library (the reading program couldn’t have happened without their great support), and the incredible sponsors.

These generous donors provided free tickets, books, prizes, free treats, or monetary contributions.

Sponsors were: The Buttered Pecan Ice Creamery in Liberty, The Chambers County Children’s Museum, Chris and Jill Daniel Family, First Liberty Bank, The Houston Children’s Museum, The Houston Zoo, Liberty Snowball, Prosperity Bank, ShowBiz Cinemas, R.A. Smith Gifts, Space Center Houston, Two Mimi’s Boutique and Liberty Whataburger.

Library staff can’t wait for next year! Until then, keep on reading!

