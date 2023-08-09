Lone Star College and Texas Workforce Commission offer training for small businesses

Lone Star College’s partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) creates various opportunities to assist small businesses with their training needs.

The Skills for Small Business (SSB) program provides local employers with funding to pay their employees to take credit, continuing education, online and non-published courses offered at LSC. These offerings apply to business needs and operations.

“The Skills for Small Business Program allows Lone Star College to help you educate and train your workforce,” said Linda Leto Head, LSC Senior Associate Vice Chancellor External and Employer Relations.

The Skills for Small Business will give approved businesses $1,800 to cover tuition for each new employee and $900 for each current employee in a 12-month period. Only full-time permanent employees can participate in the program. The employer and employees can select the training offered at LSC that benefits the business and the worker through an application with TWC. Once approved, they can use funds at LSC to enroll in courses relevant to their business.

“I encourage local small business owners to take a look at the training that is available through this worthwhile program,” said Head.

The Lone Star College Skills for Small Business project is financed with $15,000 (40.81 percent of the total costs) of federal money. None of the total costs of this project are financed by nongovernmental sources. For more information on the Skills for Small Business grant and assistance with identifying training at LSC, email Christina Boutte at Christina.D.Boutte@LoneStar.edu or call 832-813-6797.

Lone Star College has designated grants (federal, state and workforce) to help students pay for their college education. Visit LoneStar.edu/fa-grants for more information on those resources.

Lone Star College enrolls more than 80,000 students each semester providing high-quality, low-cost academic transfer and career training education. LSC is training tomorrow’s workforce today and redefining the community college experience to support student success. LSC is the largest institution of higher education in the Houston area and has been named a 2022 Great Colleges to Work For® institution by the Chronicle of Higher Education and recognized by Fortune Magazine and Great Place To Work® as one of this year’s Best Workplaces in Texas™. LSC consists of eight colleges, seven centers, eight Workforce Centers of Excellence and Lone Star Corporate College. To learn more, visit LoneStar.edu.

