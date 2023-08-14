Cleveland ISD is thrilled to announce that our very own Director of Child Nutrition, Lacy Willey, has just received national and state recognition, receiving the highest honor in the state of Texas for Child Nutritional Directors!

“Mrs. Lacy Willey for the last three years has led the fastest growing Child Nutrition department in the state,” wrote Susie Little, Assistant Director of Child Nutrition for CISD.

Mrs. Willey is the leader of a Child Nutrition department that staffs over 100 team members and serves over 12,000 students and staff of CISD daily. To add to her resume, Mrs. Willey was instrumental in overseeing the addition of four new kitchens and renovation of 1 kitchen during her tenure in CISD. Lastly, CISD has been perfect in our state CN audit reports under the leadership of Mrs. Willey and her departmental leadership team.

Currently, she serves as the Vice President for the Texas Association for School Nutrition, elected by her peers, and will assume the the role of President Elect at the annual conference.

