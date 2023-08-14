Governor issues disaster declaration for wildfire activity in 191 counties

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he has issued a disaster declaration for 191 Texas counties in response to widespread wildfire activity throughout the state. Additional counties may be added as conditions warrant.

“The State of Texas continues working with local officials to respond to critical wildfire activity across the entire state,” said Governor Abbott. “I issued a disaster declaration to surge the deployment of additional resources and assistance to 191 counties currently experiencing dangerous wildfire conditions. As we continue to respond to wildfire conditions across the state, Texas is ready to provide any additional resources and aid to impacted communities. I commend the bravery and service of the hundreds of emergency personnel and firefighters who have swiftly responded to the wildfires to protect their fellow Texans and communities. Texans are encouraged to remain weather-aware and heed the guidance of state and local officials.”

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, wildfire activity is expected to continue as high temperatures and dry conditions persist. Critical fire weather is forecasted for Central and East Texas, with the risk increasing mid-week.

At the Governor’s direction, the following state firefighting resources remain deployed by the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) across the state in support of wildfire response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Firefighting personnel and heavy equipment such as bulldozers; 30 All Hazard Incident Management Team personnel; 31 aircraft; 13 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams comprised of over 230 personnel and over 70 fire engines

Firefighting personnel and heavy equipment such as bulldozers; 30 All Hazard Incident Management Team personnel; 31 aircraft; 13 Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams comprised of over 230 personnel and over 70 fire engines Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire Support Packages including paramedics and ambulances

Wildland Fire Support Packages including paramedics and ambulances Texas Division of Emergency Management: Emergency response personnel to support local requests for assistance

Emergency response personnel to support local requests for assistance Texas Department of Transportation: Fuel and water tenders for firefighting support

Fuel and water tenders for firefighting support Texas National Guard: Blackhawks with fire-suppression capability

More than 95 fire departments from over 75 Texas cities have deployed to respond to wildfire activity across the state as part of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS).

The Wildland Fire Preparedness Level remains at Preparedness Level 4 due to fuel and weather conditions, current and expected wildfire activity, regional preparedness levels, and fire-suppression resource availability in the state.

Texans are encouraged to make an emergency plan, limit activities that may cause sparks or flames, heed warnings from officials, and keep emergency supplies easily accessible.

Texans can visit TexasReady.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire tips and safety information.

The counties in the declaration are Anderson, Andrews, Angelina, Aransas, Archer, Atascosa, Austin, Bailey, Bandera, Bastrop, Baylor, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Borden, Bosque, Brazos, Brewster, Briscoe, Brooks, Brown, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Calhoun, Callahan, Cameron, Cass, Castro, Chambers, Cherokee, Clay, Cochran, Coke, Coleman, Colorado, Comal, Comanche, Concho, Cooke, Coryell, Crockett, Crosby, Culberson, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Dimmit, Duval, Eastland, Ector, Edwards, El Paso, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fayette, Fort Bend, Freestone, Frio, Gaines, Galveston, Garza, Gillespie, Glasscock, Goliad, Gonzales, Gregg, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hale, Hamilton, Hardeman, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hill, Hood, Houston, Howard, Hudspeth, Hunt, Jack, Jackson, Jasper, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jim Hogg, Jim Wells, Johnson, Karnes, Kaufman, Kendall, Kenedy, Kerr, Kimble, King, Kleberg, Knox, La Salle, Lamb, Lampasas, Lavaca, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Llano, Madison, Marion, Martin, Mason, Matagorda, Maverick, McCulloch, McLennan, Medina, Menard, Midland, Milam, Mills, Mitchell, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Nolan, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Potter, Presidio, Randall, Reagan, Real, Red River, Reeves, Refugio, Robertson, Rockwall, Runnels, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, San Saba, Schleicher, Scurry, Shackelford, Shelby, Smith, Somervell, Starr, Stephens, Tarrant, Taylor, Terrell, Throckmorton, Tom Green, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Upton, Val Verde, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Ward, Washington, Wharton, Wichita, Wilbarger, Williamson, Wilson, Winkler, Wise, Yoakum, Young, Zapata, and Zavala.

