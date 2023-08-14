Dayton teen injured in Chambers County crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday, August 12, on Farm to Market 1985, approximately 8 miles northwest of High Island.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 8:45 p.m., a 2008 BMW passenger vehicle was traveling westbound directly behind a CASE farm tractor towing a bat wing mower approaching a bridge.

The BMW was traveling at a high rate of speed and struck the back of the farm tractor while crossing a bridge. The tractor was forced over the guard rail off the bridge and the BMW caught fire where it came to rest on the bridge.

The driver of the tractor was transported to St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the BMW was identified Gage Leath, 17, from Dayton.

Leath was transported to Memorial Herman Hospital in Houston with life threatening injuries. The two other passengers were pronounced deceased by Judge Mike Wheat out of Chambers County. Their identities are not immediately available for releases.

This crash remains under investigation and there is no additional information at this time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

