Martha Ann Lamb Westbrook

By
Bluebonnet News
-

Martha Ann Lamb Westbrook, 83, of Paragould, Ark., passed away Thursday, August 2, 2023, in Conroe.  She was born June 8, 1940, in Paragould to her late parents, William Lamb and Oleta Walker Lamb.  

Mrs. Westbrook had only moved to Conroe three years ago but had spent most of her life in Paragould and was a member of First Baptist Church there.  She had a love for all her animals as if they were her children. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gale Westbrook and a brother, Billy Lamb.  

Survivors include her son, David Westbrook and his wife Denise; grandchildren, Hannah Bierie and her husband Shawn, Harris Westbrook, Mary Westbrook and her fiancé, Hunter Pelham, Kimberly Attaway, Nicolas Rodriguez and his longtime girlfriend, Lesli Rodriguez and Michael Rodriguez.  She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Brecken Westbrook, Boone Bierie, Hayes Westbrook and Catalina Rodriguez; twin sister, Margaret “Annie” Lamb and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and all her fur babies.  

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton with Rev. Jeff Day officiating.  

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas, 77535, 936-258-5300, http://www.pacestancil.com.

Previous articleDayton teen injured in Chambers County crash
Next articleShirley Ann Williams
Bluebonnet News
Before creating Bluebonnet News in 2018, Vanesa Brashier was a community editor for the Houston Chronicle/Houston Community Newspapers. During part of her 12 years at the newspapers, she was assigned as the digital editor and managing editor for the Humble Observer, Kingwood Observer, East Montgomery County Observer and the Lake Houston Observer, and the editor of the Dayton News, Cleveland Advocate and Eastex Advocate. Over the years, she has earned more than two dozen writing awards, including Journalist of the Year.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.