Martha Ann Lamb Westbrook, 83, of Paragould, Ark., passed away Thursday, August 2, 2023, in Conroe. She was born June 8, 1940, in Paragould to her late parents, William Lamb and Oleta Walker Lamb.

Mrs. Westbrook had only moved to Conroe three years ago but had spent most of her life in Paragould and was a member of First Baptist Church there. She had a love for all her animals as if they were her children. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Gale Westbrook and a brother, Billy Lamb.

Survivors include her son, David Westbrook and his wife Denise; grandchildren, Hannah Bierie and her husband Shawn, Harris Westbrook, Mary Westbrook and her fiancé, Hunter Pelham, Kimberly Attaway, Nicolas Rodriguez and his longtime girlfriend, Lesli Rodriguez and Michael Rodriguez. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Brecken Westbrook, Boone Bierie, Hayes Westbrook and Catalina Rodriguez; twin sister, Margaret “Annie” Lamb and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and all her fur babies.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton with Rev. Jeff Day officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, 1304 N. Cleveland, Dayton, Texas, 77535, 936-258-5300, http://www.pacestancil.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

