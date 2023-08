We are saddened to announce the passing of Shirley Ann Williams, 74 years, of Cleveland, Texas, on August 11, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her parents Jerald Basil Elam and Lucille Reynolds, daughter Sherry Ann Richardson and husband Billy, grandson Asa James Casey, and brother Billy Jerald Elam.

She is survived by her husband Jerry Hood Williams, daughters Brenda Kay Clevenger and husband Johnnie, Loretta Lynn Fester and husband William, and Crystal Denise Wahlen; her grandchildren Andrew James Casey, Austin Richard Casey and wife Amber, Brandon James Richardson, Seth Caleb Richardson and wife Hannah, Jacob Reese Richardson and partner Kat, William Lee Fester III, Dustin Dakota Fester, Cade Garrett Fester, Terra Sherie Long and husband Chase, Alecsandier Xavier Smith, Deacon Cain Maxedon, Nicole Pearl Clevenger, Lilee Rose Clevenger, and Alia Izabell Clevenger; great-grandchildren Odin Charles Kealaka’I Pono Underwood, Solas Jay Makakoa Casey, Daniel Ray McNeill and Lilith Faye Long; siblings Mary Maxine Friend, Bobby Lynn Elam, Jimmy Lee Elam, Terry Dewayne Elam, Wanda Lee Moye, James Allen Elam, and Barbara Kay Watson.

Services will be held at Calvary Baptist Church in Coldspring, Texas, on Friday, August 18, 2023, with visitation from 10am-11am and the funeral beginning at 11am with Pastor Mike Minter officiating.

