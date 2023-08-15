We are very sad to announce the passing of Jean Wagner, born August 9, 1933, in Farnam, Nebraska, to parents, Elbert Edwin Miller and Lillie Ellen Murray Miller.

She went to her heavenly home on August 11, 2023, in Conroe, Texas, at the age of 90.

Her younger years were spent in Colorado, but from fifth grade through high school she lived in Wichita, Kansas. In January 1949 at the Wesley Methodist Church in Wichita, she accepted Christ as her personal Savior.

In 1951 she was baptized at the Wichita Baptist Tabernacle. In August 1951 she went to Baptist Bible College in Springfield, Missouri where she met Cecil Wagner and married him on December 23, 1951. Cecil graduated in 1954 and their ministry began.

For a span of about 50 years, Cecil was pastor to numerous churches in New Mexico and West Texas, but their final ministry was in Florida. Jean loved being a Preacher’s wife but especially loved teaching children in Sunday School and teaching ladies’ Bible classes. She had a calling to work the bus ministry which led to many children and adults accepting Christ. She often said that the biggest blessing was loving the people and she loved them in abundance.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Cecil Wagner; her brother, Don Miller; two grandchildren, Kristen Jablonski and Tim Wagner. She is survived by her children Mike Wagner and wife Mary, Becci Mach and husband Daniel, Tom Wagner and wife Vicki, Donald Wagner and wife Patricia, and Jon Wagner; her sister June Smith; her grandchildren Hollie, Krista, Chris, Michelle, Ken, Keith, Terry, Craigie, Laney, Trenton, Tyler, and Lizzie; her great grandchildren Mykaela, Eliana; Malik, Jordyn, Raegan, Kevyn, Jaysen, Tyler, Ethan, Mason, Madi, Lucas, Francis, and Penelope, and her great-great grandchildren Ava and Axel.

Visitation will be at Mims Baptist Church on Thursday, August 17, 2023, from 10-11am. Funeral Service will begin at 11am with Dr. Jerry Chaddick officiating. The burial will be at 2pm in the Pace-Stancil Memorial Rest Garden.

The pallbearers for the service will be Tyler Shipman, Ethan Shipman, Kevyn Gwynn, Malik Reed, Tyler Wagner, Chris Shipman, Ken Shipman, and Bryon Gwynn. Honorary Pallbearers will be Krista Wagner, Michelle Gwynn, Laney Wagner, Mykaela Gonzalez, Jordyn Shipman, Raegan Shipman, Madi Shipman, and Lizzie Wagner.

