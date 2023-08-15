It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Yoshiko “Linda” Matsumoto Smith, lovingly known as Linda, on August 12, 2023.

Born on December 17, 1934, in Osaka, Japan, Yoshiko’s journey took her across oceans to a new land where she would create a loving home and raise a family with her husband Bruce. Yoshiko possessed a nurturing spirit. She took care of those around her with unwavering devotion and was never afraid to roll up her sleeves and get her hands dirty for the sake of others.

Yoshiko took joy in caring for her loved ones whether it was sewing clothes from patterns or crocheting beautiful creations, her talents shone through, leaving behind cherished memories for those fortunate enough to receive her handmade gifts. She was a hard worker and wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty.

Yoshiko took great pride in working in her yard—a sanctuary where she could bring life to the earth and witness the beauty of nature firsthand. Maintaining her yard herself until recently was a testament to her vigor and determination.

She leaves behind her daughter, Tracy Galloway; grandchildren, Joey Poland, Shaina Hart, Paige Bonds, Jordan Galloway, Joshua Zomant, and Zachary Zomant; great-grandchildren Kynlee Bonds, Bailey Bonds, Hadley Bonds, Halle Galloway, Kash Gardner, Karter Gardner, Oliver Hart, Kiersten Pruitt, and Braxton Zomant; and great great-grandchild Brantley Pruitt. Her memory will live on in their hearts and through each subsequent generation.

The services to honor Yoshiko’s life will be held on August 16 and August 17. A visitation will take place on August 16 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Cleveland, Texas. On August 17, at 10:00 AM, a graveside service will be held at Pin Oak Cemetery located at 1984 County Rd 381 in Cleveland, Texas.

