Theresa A Betts

Theresa Ann Hodges was born March 14, 1960, at Northshore Hospital, in Houston, Texas, to Leslie Hodges and Gretchen Walter Hodges. She grew up in Jacinto City, where she attended Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School, and graduated from Furr High School.

Theresa met JW Betts while working at Atlas Truck Lines in 1978. They were married February 16, 1979. She spent many of the following years working various jobs in the truck and trailer repair-transportation industry.

Theresa assumed the role of caregiver at an early age when she cared for her brothers and helped to raise them. From that point, motherhood came naturally to her. Her daughter, Jenny was born in October of 1979 and son, Jason was born the following October. Her family meant the world to her, and she made many sacrifices over the years to make sure they were taken care of. Ultimately, she was rewarded with what she considered to be her greatest gift, her 5 grandchildren; Deakon, Preston, Jaxon, Kaden, and Maggie. While she loved her children, nothing could ever the match the love she felt for her grandchildren. She was always spoiling them with gifts and treats and made sure they knew how much she loved them. She loved nothing more than spending time with them and hearing them laugh.

Christmas was her favorite holiday surrounded by family and friends. Every year she and her daughter would stay up all night until they were delirious, making Christmas candy. The following years, they would add more things to their list. They would always say they were never going to do it again, or they wouldn’t make as much next year, but they always did, and they did more because it was one of her favorite things to do.

Theresa had strong beliefs on how things should be done but she also had the best sense of humor. Which she passed on to her son. She loved to laugh and cut up and just have a good time.

Over the years she developed a love of traveling. She was able to visit many places such as Alaska, Branson, Tennessee, Hawaii, and even England. One of the places she most wanted to visit was Colorado. When she was finally able to make that trip, it would be bittersweet because it would be the last trip, she was able to take because of her health. She was able to share that trip with her husband, children and grandchildren.

When her health began to fail her, her sense of humor and love for her family never wavered. With the help of technology, she was able to continue working from home and keep in touch with her grandchildren daily until the very end.

She ended her journey on this Earth surrounded by the people that loved her. She will be deeply missed but always in our hearts. We are grateful she is no longer in pain and know she is somewhere watching her beloved Astros alongside those that went before her.

She is survived by husband JW Betts. Daughter Jenny and husband Derrek. Son Jason and wife Evett. Grandchildren Deakon, Preston, Jaxon, Kaden, and Maggie. She also leaves behind her brothers Steve, Roger, and Ronnie, many aunts and uncles and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members. A memorial service will be held September 9th at the Baptist Church in Dayton, TX at 2 pm. In honor of Theresa and her disdain for dressing up we would like to invite you to wear your Astros attire or Orange and Navy Blue.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like you to consider making a donation to the Lupus Foundation of America as they helped Theresa obtain necessary medications and treatment during her long fought battle.

https://support.lupus.org/site/TR/Tributes/General?px=2918763&pg=personal&fr_id=1791

Condolences can be shared online with the family by visiting http://www.SterlingFuneralHome.com To send flowers to the family, please visit our floral store.

