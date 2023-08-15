Henry Worth Padgett, 89, of Houston, Texas, passed away on Friday, August 11, 2023. He was born on Friday, July 6, 1934, in Thornton, Texas, to Bryan Padgett and Irene Rourk Padgett, both of whom have preceded him in death.

Henry was also preceded in death by his brother, Roland “Red” Padgett; sisters, Dorothy Dillard, Maydie Malone, and Virginia Bond. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Margie Padgett; daughter, Rhonda McNew, husband, Steve McNew (deceased) and children, Zach Melton, Rachael McNew, Caitlin Montgomery, and Elizabeth Neenan, daughter Kathy Pekar and husband Victor Pekar and children, Brennam Pekar and Heather Norcini, daughter Paula Stockstill and husband David Stockstill and children, Jeffery Stockstill and Tara Sones; son Clayton Padgett and Mary Edwards, son Clifton Padgett, son Clinton Padgett and wife Keitha and children Kyle Padgett, Cody Padgett, and Caleb Padgett, son Bryan Padgett and wife Shady and children Colby Padgett, Chase Padgett, and Skylar Padgett; great grandchildren, Michael Melton, Eli Melton, Emery Montgomery, Brooklynn Norcini, Jaxson Norcini, Cailen Mann, Cadence Campbell, Eban Stockstill, and Madison Stockstill; sisters, Helen Currie, Relda Parker; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Henry was a loving dog dad, enjoyed the beach, playing cards, and spending time with his family and friends. Visitation for Henry will be held at Neal Funeral Home on August 19, 2023, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. Funeral Services will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, August 19, 2023, at Neal Funeral Home at 12:00 pm with Pastor Harlo Hakes officiating. Interment for Henry will immediately follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Henry Worth Padgett, please visit our floral store.

