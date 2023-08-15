Liberty County Jail arrest report, August 13, 2023

By
newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 13, 2023:

  • Alfrey, John Charles – Assault Causing Bodily Injury; $5,000 bond set by judge
  • Baarker, Konstantinos – Criminal Mischief; $2,500 bond set by judge
  • Marcial-Reyes, David – Driving While Intoxicated (2nd); $10,000 bond set by judge
  • Saldana, Jose – Public Intoxication; $500 bond set by judge
  • Saldana, Luis – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle; $2,500 bond set by judge
  • Saldana, Rolando – Public Intoxication; $500 bond set by judge
  • Skillern, Mason Hunter – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Mischief; bonds totaling in $350,000 set by judge
  • Stokes, Jennifer Lynn – Criminal Trespass; $2,500 bond set by judge
