Liberty County Jail arrest report, August 13, 2023

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 13, 2023:
- Alfrey, John Charles – Assault Causing Bodily Injury; $5,000 bond set by judge
- Baarker, Konstantinos – Criminal Mischief; $2,500 bond set by judge
- Marcial-Reyes, David – Driving While Intoxicated (2nd); $10,000 bond set by judge
- Saldana, Jose – Public Intoxication; $500 bond set by judge
- Saldana, Luis – Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle; $2,500 bond set by judge
- Saldana, Rolando – Public Intoxication; $500 bond set by judge
- Skillern, Mason Hunter – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Unlicensed Possession of a Firearm, Criminal Mischief; bonds totaling in $350,000 set by judge
- Stokes, Jennifer Lynn – Criminal Trespass; $2,500 bond set by judge