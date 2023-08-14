The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 11, 2023:
- Ardoin, Kimberly Nicole – Abandoning or Endangering a Child; no bond information available
- Edwards, Earl Van, Jr. – Assault of Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction; no bond set
- Fregia, David Lamar – Public Intoxication, Expired Registration; bonds totaling in $1,000 set by judge
- Nataren-Beltran, Lester – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $1,000 bond set by judge
- Ochoa, Jesika Renee – Property Theft and Speeding; bonds totaling in $10,500 set by judge
- Pickett, Lana Carr – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More); $15,000 bond set by judge
- Pacheco, Santiago, Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More); Laid out time