The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 11, 2023:

Ardoin, Kimberly Nicole – Abandoning or Endangering a Child; no bond information available

Edwards, Earl Van, Jr. – Assault of Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction; no bond set

Fregia, David Lamar – Public Intoxication, Expired Registration; bonds totaling in $1,000 set by judge

Nataren-Beltran, Lester – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $1,000 bond set by judge

Ochoa, Jesika Renee – Property Theft and Speeding; bonds totaling in $10,500 set by judge

Pickett, Lana Carr – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More); $15,000 bond set by judge

Pacheco, Santiago, Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated (3rd or More); Laid out time

