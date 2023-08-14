Home Daily Arrest Report Liberty County Jail arrest report, August 12, 2023 Liberty County Jail arrest report, August 12, 2023 By newsdeskbluebonnetnewscom - August 14, 2023 FacebookTwitter The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 12, 2023: Richardson, Cheyenne Ellen – Sexual Assault of a Child; $20,000 bond set Garcia, Crystale Marie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; no bond set Richardson, Cheyenne Ellen Garcia, Crystale Marie Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Leave a ReplyCancel reply This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.