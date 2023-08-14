The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 12, 2023:

  • Richardson, Cheyenne Ellen – Sexual Assault of a Child; $20,000 bond set 
  • Garcia, Crystale Marie – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance; no bond set
