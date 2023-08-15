Letter to the community: Housing Authority provides housing assistance to average of 240 residents

Dear editor,

With all the negative publicity surrounding the Liberty County Housing Authority recently, we would like to highlight the good things the LCHA does for our community.

Our main objective is to provide housing assistance for Liberty County residents who are economically disadvantaged and meet certain HUD requirements.

We currently provide housing assistance to an average of 240 residents and their families. Our current team exemplifies high integrity, and we are working diligently to gain back the trust of the Community.

Our recent HUD’s Section 8 Management Assessment Program (SEMAP) audit confirms that we are committed to excellence as we were given an exemplary score.

We understand trust cannot be gained back overnight but our team is committed to providing a service to the Liberty County Community that exemplifies both high ethics and integrity.

Ready to see what LCHA can do for your housing needs? Liberty County Housing Authority will open our next application intake (waiting list) on Wednesday, October 18, 2023. Our team is looking forward to serving the Liberty County community.

Liberty County Housing Authority

