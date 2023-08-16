Liberty’s Donatto completes prestigious math, programming academy in NYC

In mid-April 2023, Nailah T. Donatto, Liberty High School 2023 Salutatorian, was accepted to the Jane Street Academy of Math and Programming (AMP) in New York City, New York.

The five-week summer program for recent high school graduates interested in math and computer science commenced on July 1 and ended on Aug. 4, 2023.

The Jane Street Academy of Math and Programming (AMP) is a rigorous and interactive STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) curriculum focused on mathematics, computer programming, data analysis, and game theory. Learning, teaching, and problem solving are the core tenets of Jane Street’s culture.

During this session, a typical weekday started around 6:00 a.m. with the students studying subjects to include number theory, combinatorics, and computer science culminating with study hours in the evenings.

Nailah embarked on her willingness to share her knowledge and strengthen her learning capabilities, as well as met and worked with other AMP students with great probabilities of making new connections.

Being housed at a residence hall at Pace University located in lower Manhattan at the foot of the iconic Brooklyn Bridge and City Hall Park along with South Street Seaport and Wall Street in its backyard gave way to a multitude of opportunities to navigate NYC.

As a participant in AMP, Nailah received a scholarship to support her future educational needs.

Nailah will begin her undergraduate studies at Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA this fall. Nailah is the daughter of Victor and Tonya Hebert Donatto. Her sisters are TaNia and Simone. She is the granddaughter of Ruthie Hebert and Valencia Arceneaux.

