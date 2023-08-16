Blue Alert issued after Harris County deputy is shot during traffic stop

A Blue Alert has been issued for a man accused of shooting a Harris County sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop Wednesday night. Authorities say the suspect – Terran Green, 34 – was last seen in the 13600 block of Homestead Road in Houston around 7:33 p.m.

Green is believed to be driving a blue 2016 Ford Escape with a license plate of SVJ6590.

He is described as a 5-foot, 4-inch black male weighing 180 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black shorts.

The deputy who was shot during the altercation was airlifted to a hospital. Green fled the scene and is at large.

During a press conference, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the deputy was critical but stable, and undergoing surgery for at least two gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Terran Green, please contact the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-221-6000 or 346-286-2192.

