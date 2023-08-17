Liberty man charged with 2021 murder of store clerk

Liberty Police Department officers, accompanied by Texas Rangers, on Wednesday, Aug. 16, served an arrest warrant charging Doy La Frince Minix, 43, of Liberty, with first-degree murder.

This charge is in connection with the Sept. 6, 2021, shooting death of 22-year-old Gurjitpal Singh, an Asian/Pacific Islander, who was working as a cashier at Happy Chap’s, a convenience store and gas station located at 2802 US Hwy 90 in the City of Liberty, at the time he was killed.

Singh was shot twice as he worked behind the store counter.

Gurjitpal Singh Minix, Doy LaFrince

The investigation, which is still underway, is being conducted by lead investigators Rolando Aguilar, a detective assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division of the Liberty Police Department, and Texas Ranger Joshua Benson of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Evidence was collected, early in the investigation, that initially identified Minix as a person of interest; however, as the investigation continued, probable cause was developed that led to the issuance of the warrant.

The warrant was issued by Justice of the Peace Precinct #1 Stephen Hebert. Minix was arrested, without incident, at his place of employment, PTC Liberty Tubular, located at 1100 FM 3361 in the City of Liberty.

Minix was transported to the Liberty County Jail where he was booked in and released to the jail staff. At the time of this release, no bond amount has been set.

