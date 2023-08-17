The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 15, 2023:

  • Brewer, Jordan Jacquette – Possession of Marijuana; $2,000 bond set by judge
  • Johnson, Brittany Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $30,000 bond set by judge
  • Kinn, Kimberly Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana; bonds totaling $10,500 set by judge
  • Mahle, Hunter Christopher – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $5,000 bond set by judge
  • Moore, Matthew Thomas – Assault of a Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction; Hold without bond
  • Wilkerson, Corey Bryan – Hold for Harris County (Assault of a Family/Household Member); Hold without bond
  • Williams, Joshua Ryan – Possession of Marijuana; $500 bond set by judge
Brewer, Jordan Jacquette
Johnson, Brittany Ann
Kinn, Kimberly Ann
Mahle, Hunter Christopher
Moore, Matthew Thomas
Wilkerson, Corey Bryan
Williams, Joshua Ryan

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.