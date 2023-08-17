The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 15, 2023:
- Brewer, Jordan Jacquette – Possession of Marijuana; $2,000 bond set by judge
- Johnson, Brittany Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $30,000 bond set by judge
- Kinn, Kimberly Ann – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana; bonds totaling $10,500 set by judge
- Mahle, Hunter Christopher – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $5,000 bond set by judge
- Moore, Matthew Thomas – Assault of a Family/Household Member with Previous Conviction; Hold without bond
- Wilkerson, Corey Bryan – Hold for Harris County (Assault of a Family/Household Member); Hold without bond
- Williams, Joshua Ryan – Possession of Marijuana; $500 bond set by judge