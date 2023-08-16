The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on August 14, 2023:
- Dailey, Jeffrey Maddox – Capital Murder of A a Person Under 10 Years Old, Injury of a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person with Intent to Cause Serious Bodily Injury; Hold Without Bond
- Baker, Demonta Sam – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug; bonds totaling $10,000 set by judge
- Ballou, Kristie – Theft of a Firearm, Wrong, Fictional, Alteration or Obscuring of License Plate; bonds totaling in $500 set by judge
- Brown, Brittany Marie – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $20,000 bond set by judge
- Carmona, Matthew Ashton – Hold for Harris County; no bond information available (no mugshot)
- Johnson, Davon James – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon; Hold Without Bond
- Lambert, Jack – Possession of Marijuana; $500 bond set by judge
- McCardle, Ivory Joseph – Burglary of a Building; $25,000 bond set by judge
- Parsley, Nicole Nadine – Motion to Revoke – Manufactured Delivery of a Controlled Substance; Hold without bond
- Patel, Anand Aruind – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlicensed Carrying of a Weapon; bonds totaling $7,500 set by judge
- Stowe, Joshua Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance; $20,000 bond set by judge
- Veal, Ryan James – PTR – Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon; Hold without bond
- Willis, Elicia Marie – Hold for Harris County (Criminal Mischief); $203 surety bond set