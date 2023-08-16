Public Servant of the Week: Pct. 6 Deputy Constable Courtney Lee

Every week, Bluebonnet News and El Amanecer Texas will put the spotlight on a local public servant. Last week, we introduced LCSO Captain David Meyers.

This week, we are sharing information on Pct. 6 Deputy Constable Courtney Lee, who is also a Community Relations Officer for Pct. 6.

During his six years in law enforcement, Lee has gained a wealth of experience. His duties include civil process bailiff work, patrol, community outreach, assisting the District Attorney’s Office, and is a part of the Liberty County Courthouse Team.

Prior to joining Pct. 6, Courtney worked with the Pct. 4 Constable’s Office. He also worked for the District Attorney’s Office of Liberty County.

“I have done many things. I worked in healthcare and was also a jailer at the same time. The things I’ve done tend to overlap because I am always on the move. I do not like sit still,” said Lee.

When his neighbor’s front yard needed to be mowed so her children could play outside, Lee stepped up to handle the task, though he had to wave on occasion to people passing by.

Lee likes to call himself a native of Cleveland and Shepherd. He is a graduate of Cleveland High School.

“It is great to be able to serve the community I love and grew up in,” said Lee.

Having the opportunity to interact with the community, assist people in any way he can, and educate the community about his job is what Courtney loves most about his job.

“Working with youth and educating them is rewarding. My ultimate goal is to help as many people as possible,” Lee said.

FUN FACTS ABOUT DEPUTY CONSTABLE LEE:

Favorite TV show or movie: “Growing up I watched a lot of ‘Living Single,’ ‘A Different World’, and ‘Martin'”

Hobbies: Riding ATVs and motorcycles, and fishing

Motto for life: “Lead by example.”

Pct. 6 Deputy Constable Courtney Lee hands out stickers to children at an event at Stancil Park in Cleveland.

